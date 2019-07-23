Kylie Jenner develops her beauty brands with ''heart and soul''.

The 21-year-old reality TV star has already proved herself to be a successful businesswoman thanks to her titular line of make-up products - which were made famous by her lip kits - and new skincare range.

But according to the star's longtime friend and make-up artist, Hrush Achemyan, the brunette beauty doesn't get the ''credit she deserves'' because she ''puts a lot of thought and effort'' into creating her lines.

She said: ''I really like it [her new skincare line] and I know a lot of thought and effort was put into creating it.

''I think a lot of girls don't give her the credit she deserves. She doesn't really do anything but sit there and really develop these brands with heart and soul.''

And when the A-list beauty expert began working with Kylie - alongside her sister's Kourtney, 40, Kim, 37, Khloe Kardashian, 35 and Kendall Jenner, 23 - she would conceal any imperfections with products, however she doesn't feel the need to anymore because they are all very ''strict'' with their diet and skincare regimes.

She told HollywoodLife: ''You know, when I first started out, yes, but not anymore. I feel like when they have a healthy diet and they really take care of their skin, it's not really an issue, honestly, a very strict regimen and some good genes. Those girls are stunning!''

Meanwhile, Kylie recently filed a trademark request for a line of nail products and fragrances.

In documents obtained by The Blast, Kylie requested permission to apply her Kylie Cosmetics trademark to a full line of products - including nail polish, nail polish remover, nail strengtheners and nail care preparations - as well as artificial nails, artificial nail care preparations, and adhesives for attaching artificial nails.

The star is also hoping to use her name for fragrances and perfumes, according to the trademark filing.