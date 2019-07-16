Kylie Jenner dealt with ''all the internal ups and downs'' after giving birth to her daughter Stormi.

The 21-year-old reality star has her 17-month-old tot with her boyfriend Travis Scott, and in a reflective message posted to Instagram on Tuesday (16.07.19), she admitted she had to ''find [her]self completely again'' after Stormi's birth.

She wrote: ''I'm proud of myself, my heart, and my strength. growing up in the light with a million eyes on you just isn't normal. I've lost friends along the way and I've lost myself too sometimes. my first tattoo was ''sanity'' to remind myself everyday to keep it. I've struggled with anxiety my whole young adult life and after my baby i dealt with all the internal ups and downs. I felt like i had to find myself completely again. I keep a whole lot to myself but just wanted to share and let you know I'm human. my life is not perfect and what you see here on social media is just the surface. (sic)''

The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star then addressed her followers, as she wrote a motivational statement that urged her fans to ''be gentle'' with themselves and ''do more of what makes you happy''.

She added: ''be gentle with yourself, move on, and let go. we are all capable of great things, worthy of love, and allowed to express ourselves. do more of what makes you happy and be unapologetic. now is your season we all have a magnificent destiny. (sic)''

Meanwhile, it was recently reported Kylie and Travis are thinking about expanding their brood and having a second child together, as well as ''discussing marriage''.

A source said: ''She's very happy with her life. Kylie loves being a mom and can't wait to give Stormi a sibling. Everyone thinks Kylie will be pregnant with her second baby soon. They are trying. She and Travis are discussing marriage.''