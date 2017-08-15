Kylie Jenner finds it hard to deal with having her relationship ''blasted all over the Internet''.

The 20-year-old reality star is currently in a relationship with rapper Travis Scott and has said that whilst she is a prolific user of social media, it can have its downsides when it comes to dating as it leads to people making assumptions about her romances.

She said: ''The hardest part about having a relationship for me is just that it's blasted all over the Internet. You have to hear about other people's opinions on who you're with. It's a lot. Most of the time it's just not true. Like you have no idea what I'm like in a relationship, what kind of bond I have with somebody else.''

And the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star admits she often feels as though she's ''in a relationship with the world'', and feels as though she ''cannot win''.

Speaking in a promotional clip for an upcoming episode of her spin-off reality show 'Life of Kylie', the lip kit mogul added: ''You cannot win with the Internet. There's no winning. It's just unnecessary negativity. I feel like I'm in a relationship with the world sometimes.''

But Kylie's relationship with the 'Butterfly Effect' rapper is far from strained despite the pressure they face on social media, as Travis recently splashed out $60,000 on a luxurious piece of jewellery from jeweller Elliot Avianne in honour of the beauty's 20th birthday.

And Kylie's family reportedly approve of her romance with Travis, as their bond is ''so different'' to the one she shared with her ex Tyga.

An insider shared: ''Kylie and Travis are doing great. Things are so different from Tyga. There is no drama with Travis. He is a cool guy. He treats Kylie with a lot of respect and love. Kylie is very happy.''