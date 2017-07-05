Kylie Jenner has covered up the tattoo she got for her now-ex-boyfriend Tyga.

The 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star split from the 'Rack City' hitmaker in March following three years of on/off dating and jumped straight into a relationship with Travis Scott, so it's no wonder she was keen to cover up the 't' inking she had etched onto her ankle as a tribute to the rapper and has subtly had it transformed into 'la' to represent Los Angeles.

And as if erasing him from her life wasn't hard enough for Tyga to deal with, the 19-year-old beauty and her new 25-year-old beau rubbed salt in the wound when they got matching butterfly tattoos on their ankles on June 12.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder and Travis are believed to have sparked up a romance at this year's Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, where they were spotted cosying up to one another, and the pair have wasted no time introducing one another to their families.

A source said recently: ''Travis' family loved Kylie, they think she's a total sweetheart.

''They love that she is so successful in her own right, it makes them confident that she's with Travis for all the right reasons, and that she's not using him for fame or fortune.''

Meanwhile, the fact that Kylie has now removed all traces of her relationship with Tyga, 27, from her body and social networking sites proves that she's over him but the same can't be said for the 'Ayo' singer as he's reportedly ''kicking himself'' for letting her get away.

An insider explained: ''All his attempts to make Kylie jealous have fallen flat and she's not bitten at all. Tyga's pretty much kicking himself for messing up and for not keeping Kylie, she's definitely going to be the 'one that got away' for him.''