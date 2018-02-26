Kylie Jenner cooed over her daughter's ''cute little toes'' in an adorable clip.

The 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star took to her Snapchat account to share a short video of herself playing with her newborn Stormi's tiny tootsies in a rare glimpse of the little on her social media.

She wrote: ''Mommy's cute little toes.''

While Kylie is a huge fan of sharing her life on social media, she has only posted a handful of pictures of her and Travis Scott's baby since giving birth to the youngster earlier this month.

But the 20-year-old reality TV star took to her Snapchat over the weekend to show off her push present - a Ferrari.

She uploaded a video of the supercar and could be heard saying in the background: ''Push present''

Kylie is said to be ''completely in love'' with Stormi and enjoying being a mother for the first time.

A source recently said: ''It's been a big adjustment for Kylie, but she's loving be a mom and watching all of the little things that Stormi is doing each day. She's exhausted and emotional, but she's also completely in love.''

Kylie recently admitted she couldn't stop staring at her baby and has noticed a resemblance to herself in her little one.

When asked by a fan on Twitter how Stormi is doing, Kylie replied: ''she's good still staring at her all day. she looks just like me when i was a baby (sic)''

This comes after it was recently claimed Kylie and 'Butterfly Effect' rapper Travis - whose real name is Jacques Webster - have become even closer since Stormi was born.

A source said: ''Her relationship with Travis has made huge strides since having baby Stormi, and they are back in a good place.

''Travis has been staying overnight at Kylie's several times a week when he is not working or out of town and has also been giving Kylie her time to bond with the baby alone.''