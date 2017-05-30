Kylie Jenner has collaborated with half-sister Khloé Kardashian on a second make-up line for Kylie Cosmetics.

The 19-year-old mogul and her 32-year-old sibling joined forces on a beauty range titled Koko Kollection last year, and the duo have teamed up again to create a four-piece capsule for the brand, which will be available to buy on Wednesday (31.05.17).

The brunette beauty teased the news on social media with a picture of her with the golden-haired television personality from the campaign, which captures them both in skimpy white ensembles and a blood orange lipstick that is from the upcoming line.

The teen entrepreneur captioned the picture, which was uploaded on her Instagram account: ''Koko round 2 launching 5/31 at 3pm pst @kyliecosmetics kyliecosmetics.com

''DOLL MATTE LIP .. launching in the new Koko Kollection Kit 5/31 (sic).''

And the company, which first launched at the start of last year, also broadcasted the news on their photo-sharing site.

An image of the products read: ''WE ARE LIVING! Koko Kollection additions launch 5/31 at 3pm pst (sic).''

The forthcoming collection will include three matte lipsticks in a pink hue titled Baby Girl, a soft lilac shade named Bunny, and the blood orange colour, which has been named Doll, as well as a nude metallic gloss Sugar Plum.

The 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star has been busy working on new products as she recently announced and launched three additional velvet lip kits titled Poison Berry, Strawberry Cream and Grape Soda earlier this week.

And the fashion muse is also set to start filming for her own reality spin-off show 'Life of Kylie', which will follow the star in her day to day life and explore her career ventures and social life when it airs son E! News this summer.