Kylie Jenner has posted a sweet Instagram tribute to her baby daughter as she turned one month old.

The 20-year-old lip kit mogul took to the photo sharing app to post two pictures of herself holding her daughter Stormi - whom she has with rapper boyfriend Travis Scott - in honour of the tot turning one month old on Thursday (01.03.18).

She wrote: ''my angel baby is 1 month old today (sic)''

Travis, 28, also shared a photo on social media to mark his daughter's first milestone, as he posted a picture on Snapchat of Stormi wearing a pink sweater with the word ''Daddy'' written on it inside a red heart.

He wrote on the image: ''My lil mama 1 month today Her favorite unit of course (sic)''

The 'Life of Kylie' star has been keeping fans up to date with Stormi's first few weeks in the world since she was born on February 1, and has posted a handful of photos and videos of her baby on social media.

And recently, it was claimed the star is ''completely in love'' with Stormi and enjoying being a mother for the first time.

A source said: ''It's been a big adjustment for Kylie, but she's loving be a mom and watching all of the little things that Stormi is doing each day. She's exhausted and emotional, but she's also completely in love.''

Kylie recently admitted she couldn't stop staring at her baby and has noticed a resemblance to herself in her little one.

When asked by a fan on Twitter how Stormi is doing, Kylie replied: ''she's good still staring at her all day. she looks just like me when i was a baby (sic)''

The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star kept her pregnancy under wraps until she gave birth, and announced the news of Stormi's arrival on Instagram in a lengthy note.

It read: ''I'm sorry for keeping you in the dark through all the assumptions. I understand you're used to me bringing you along on all my journeys. My pregnancy was one I chose not to do in front of the world. I knew for myself I needed to prepare for this role of a lifetime in the most positive, stress free and health way I knew how. There was no gotcha moment, no big paid reveal I had planned. I knew my baby would feel every stress and every emotion so I chose to do it this way for my little life and our happiness.

''Pregnancy has been the most beautiful, empowering and life changing experience I've had in my entire life and I'm actually going to miss it. I appreciate my friends and especially my family for helping me make this special moment as private as we could. My beautiful and healthy baby girl arrived February 1st and I just couldn't wait to share this blessing. I've never felt love and happiness like this I could burst. Thank you for understanding.''