Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott can't wait to spend ''quality time together'' once his tour is over.

The 21-year-old model and the 'Butterfly Effect' rapper - who have 13-month-old daughter Stormi together - have been battling against rumours of Travis being unfaithful, but after he denied the allegations, the couple are said to be ''doing really well'' and are looking forward to seeing each other when Travis returns home from his 'Astroworld' tour.

A source told 'Entertainment Tonight': ''[Kylie and Travis are] doing really well. Although they've had their recent issues, they've moved passed that and are moving forward.

''Travis and Kylie are a young couple, first time parents and this is all new to them. They are taking each day as an opportunity to grow and learn as a couple. Travis' tour is almost over and the couple is looking forward to spending quality time together.''

Rumours of Travis' alleged cheating began last month when he cancelled his Buffalo, New York, concert just hours before he was scheduled to hit the stage.

At the time, it was claimed he postponed the show to rush back to Los Angeles to be with the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star after she allegedly accused him of cheating.

Travis' representative later denied the rumours, stating: ''Travis Scott vehemently denies he cheated on Kylie. It is not true. He did not cheat. He cancelled one show tonight because he is under the weather.''

And earlier this month, a source confirmed the couple had simply had a ''disagreement'', and were ''in a good place''.

The insider said: ''They recently had what all couples have, a disagreement, but it was never more than that. Kylie and Travis have a very strong relationship and trust one another fully. Stormi is the couple's everything and the three of them try to be together as much as possible, with Kylie and Stormi going on tour with Travis or taking vacations together.''