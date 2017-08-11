Kylie Jenner can't wait to turn 21.

The 'Life of Kylie' star might have only celebrated her 20th birthday earlier this week, but the brunette beauty is already looking ahead to next year as she says she's excited to reach the milestone birthday so she can finally find out ''what it's like'' to have an alcoholic drink.

When asked by BuzzFeed during a video with her best friend Jordyn Woods what she's most looking forward to about being in her 20s, Kylie said: ''Probably turning 21. I feel like that's fun. You know, I've never had a drink before so I just wanna know what it's like.''

Kylie's claim that she's never had a drink before comes after she slammed rumours that she and her sister Kendall, now 21, had obtained faked IDs to enter night clubs in 2013, when they were just 15 and 17 respectively.

At the time, their mother Kris Jenner said the pair ''don't have fake IDs and they don't drink.''

And Kylie later tweeted: ''I'm sorry to disappoint, but Kendall & I will not grow up to be let downs. I know that's what some people would unfortunately like to see ... but I'm not going to sit around and let grown adults create untrue stories about me underage drinking & partying every night with a fake I.D. (sic)''

Meanwhile, in celebration of Kylie's 20th birthday on Thursday (10.08.17), her famous family surprised her with a ice sculpture of her own curvy figure.

The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' stars - including mum Kris, sister Kendall and half-sisters Khloe Kardashian and Kim Kardashian West - greeted Kylie at the surprise soiree, and it was a typically lavish affair.

As well as a funny birthday cake - which was topped with a photo of the cosmetics company boss pulling a face - guests also enjoyed a chocolate fountain.