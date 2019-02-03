Kylie Jenner can't wait to have another child with Travis Scott.

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star is seemingly keen to add to her family as she posted a picture with her boyfriend and chose a teasing caption.

Alongside a sweet picture of the couple, Kylie wrote: ''Baby #2? (sic)''

However, the television personality was quick to insist she wasn't pregnant yet, responding to one fan who asked if she's expecting: ''no lol. (sic)''

The 21-year-old star - who has 12-month-old daughter Stormi with Travis - has made no secret of the fact she wants more kids with the 'Goosebumps' singer, with a source recently revealing that Kylie wants to have another baby ''sooner rather than later''.

They said: ''They want another baby. Travis has been adjusting his work schedule so he can spend as much time [as possible] with Kylie and Stormi. There will definitely be another baby sooner rather than later. Kylie wants a big family. [Travis] bends over backwards to cater to Kylie and Stormi.''

And Travis wants to get married to Kylie ''soon''.

He confessed: ''We was just two kids, f***ing around. Maybe, like, the first week, you don't know if it's real or a fling. Then the second week you're like, 'Whoa, I'm still talking to her, she's responding, I'm responding. We ain't run out of a thing to say.' And it got to a point where I was like, 'I need her with me to operate. She's that one.' We'll get married soon. I just gotta sturdy up - I gotta propose in a fire way ...

''People don't understand how real my girl is. How ill she is. They have assumptions, bulls**t-ass remarks of what they think is going on. Nah, bro ... Knowing a girl that famous, you'd think she's like, 'I need to go send somebody to do this for me,' or 'I need 15 motherf***ers around me,' but we just walk out the crib. Me, I hate cameras ... And then you realise she is normal as possible. I realised what really mattered to her, which is none of this s**t. She's the coolest motherf***er of all time.''