Kylie Jenner can't stop staring at her baby daughter.

The 20-year-old reality star and her boyfriend Travis Scott welcomed their baby daughter Stormi into the world three weeks ago, and the new mother is still in awe of the tiny tot as she admitted she can't take her eyes off her.

After a fan asked on Twitter how the young girl is doing, Kylie replied: ''she's good still staring at her all day. she looks just like me when i was a baby (sic)''

It comes after 25-year-old rapper Travis - whose real name is Jacques Webster - admitted his baby daughter is ''beautiful'' in the first public comments he has made since welcoming Stormi into the world.

Previously, it was claimed the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star and the 'Butterfly Effect' rapper have become even closer since Stormi was born.

A source said: ''Her relationship with Travis has made huge strides since having baby Stormi, and they are back in a good place.

''Travis has been staying overnight at Kylie's several times a week when he is not working or out of town and has also been giving Kylie her time to bond with the baby alone.''

And it was also reported that Travis - who recently pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct over an incident at a concert in Arkansas last May - has become a changed man since becoming a father.

A friend of the musician said that he is ''laughing a lot, and much calmer than usual''.

Whilst a source addd: ''Kylie and Travis are a good team. Travis is able to do his own thing during the day as well, but he helps Kylie out at night. He has cut down on work and only has a few shows coming up.''