Kylie Jenner bought Travis Scott a Lamborghini for his birthday.

The rapper turned 27 on Tuesday (30.04.19) and his partner surprised him with the luxury silver sports car, which she even decorated with a giant red bow.

Travis shared a picture of his gift on his Instagram Story and captioned the post: ''Wifey u go in every time.''

And that wasn't all as the 21-year-old make-up mogul also sent her boyfriend a giant pair of sneakers made from flowers, decorated their home with lots of balloons and even presented the 'Sicko Mode' hitmaker with a pile of gifts wrapped in personalised wrapping paper featuring their 14-month-old daughter Stormi's face.

Sharing photos of the balloons and wrapped gifts, Travis captioned his Instagram post: ''Going Ham all day blessed to see another year wit family and friends. Love everyone that help me in my life. Thank u God (sic)''

On her own Instagram account, the 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star shared a gallery of family photos as she wished Travis a happy birthday - and urged him to have another baby with her.

Sharing several snaps of the pair together, including some which featured baby Stormi, Kylie wrote: ''watching you evolve into the partner, friend, son, and father you are today has been so fulfilling. my real life bestie & hubby all wrapped into one. i love you and I'm so so proud of you. happy happy birthday. let's f**k around and have another baby.(sic)''

Kylie also had a billboard installed to celebrate Travis' birthday on one of the busiest intersections in West Hollywood, between Santa Monica and La Cienega.

On the billboard, she wrote: ''Happy Birthday Daddy. Love, Mommy & Stormi XO. (sic)''