Kylie Jenner has bought a $450,000 Rolls-Royce.

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star has splashed out on the luxury vehicle, which commands a whopping price of nearly half a million.

Showing off her new Rolls-Royce Phantom on her Instagram story, she wrote: ''My new baby home safe.''

And Kylie's not shy about splashing the cash as she previously brought her boyfriend Travis Scott a Lamborghini for his birthday.

Sharing a video of the luxury silver sports car, which she even decorated with a giant red bow, on social media, Travis captioned it: ''Wifey u go in every time.''

And that wasn't all as the 21-year-old make-up mogul also sent her boyfriend a giant pair of sneakers made from flowers, decorated their home with lots of balloons and even presented the 'Sicko Mode' hitmaker with a pile of gifts wrapped in personalised wrapping paper featuring their daughter Stormi's face.

Sharing photos of the balloons and wrapped gifts, Travis captioned his Instagram post: ''Going Ham all day blessed to see another year wit family and friends. Love everyone that help me in my life. Thank u God (sic)''

Meanwhile, Kylie previously insisted she is grateful for her ''huge platform''.

She said: ''I can't say I've done it by myself. If they're just talking finances, technically, yes, I don't have any inherited money. But I have had a lot of help and a huge platform. I didn't expect anything. I did not foresee the future. But [the recognition] feels really good. That's a nice pat on the back ... It's the power of social media. I had such a strong reach before I was able to start anything.''