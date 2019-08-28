Kylie Jenner bumped into her ex-boyfriend Tyga at a nightclub in Las Vegas over the weekend.

The 22-year-old reality TV star - who dated the rapper on and off for two years until they went their separate ways for good in 2017 - ran into the 'Rack City' hitmaker at the strip club Sapphire Las Vegas Gentlemen's Club, which offers private rooms, on Saturday (24.08.19) and, although they stopped for a ''friendly chitchat'', the brunette beauty didn't stay ''very long.''

A source told TMZ.com: ''While Kylie and Tyga did exchange friendly greetings and some chitchat, they didn't hang for very long ... as Kylie eventually bowed out early. Her pals stayed through much of the night into morning. The meet-up just happened coincidentally.''

The make-up mogul was in Las Vegas for her friend Sofia Richie's 21st birthday celebrations, while the 29-year-old rapper was in town performing at the JEWEL Nightclub nearby.

Shortly after she split with Tyga - who has six-year-old son King Cairo with Blac Chyna - Kylie claimed she decided to end things because she was ''too young'' to be in a serious relationship.

She said at the time: ''There was absolutely nothing wrong with me and T. We'll always have a bond. There was no crazy fight. We decided, well, I decided, that I'm really young.

''I don't want to look back in five years from now and feel like he took something from me, when he's really not that type of person ... The hardest part about having a relationship for me is just that it's blasted all over the internet. You have to hear about other people's opinions on who you're with. It's a lot. Most of the time it's just not true. Like you have no idea what I'm like in a relationship, what kind of bond I have with somebody else.''

Just months later, the 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star jumped into a relationship with Travis Scott, 28, and the couple now have 18-month-old daughter Stormi together.

Tyga said of her Kylie's man: ''You just get older, you get me? It was a relationship in front of the world, and that was it. She has her new life, I have my new life and that's it. There's no bad blood, no problems. We communicate here and there.''