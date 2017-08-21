Kylie Jenner split with Tyga because she was too ''young'' to be in a serious relationship.

The 20-year-old star dated the rapper for nearly three years before calling time on their romance in April, and she has broken her silence on the break up for the first time, insisting there was ''no crazy fight'' between the pair.

Speaking on her new E! show 'Life of Kylie', the raven-haired star said: ''There was absolutely nothing wrong with me and T. We'll always have a bond.

''There was no crazy fight. We decided, well, I decided, that I'm really young. I don't want to look back in five years from now and feel like he took something from me, when he's really not that type of person.''

Later in the episode, Kylie and her pal Jordyn Woods have an awkward encounter with Tyga, 27, at the Coachella music festival, and her 19-year-old BFF hints she thinks the former couple may reunite one day.

She said: ''I personally don't think it's easy to just act like nothing ever happened.''

Elsewhere in the ep, Kylie is gifted her hundreds of red and pink roses, which are thought to be from her current boyfriend Travis Scott.

Kylie asks her crew: ''Did you guys see all my flowers?''

A producer replies: ''It looks like someone is obsessed with you.''

She says: ''I hope the person I'm dating's obsessed with me.''

Kylie recently admitted she finds it tough to have a relationship in the public eye at times.

She said: ''The hardest part about having a relationship for me is just that it's blasted all over the internet. You have to hear about other people's opinions on who you're with. It's a lot.

''Most of the time it's just not true. Like you have no idea what I'm like in a relationship, what kind of bond I have with somebody else.''