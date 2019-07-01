Kylie Jenner begged her family not to ''bully'' Jordyn Woods in the wake of the Tristan Thompson scandal.

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star lost her best friend after Jordyn kissed Khloe Kardashian's then-partner Tristan at a party but in new footage, aired in the family's E! reality show, Kylie made a desperate plea to her family to not publicly slam Jordyn.

Tearfully, Kylie told her sister Kim: ''I just feel like we're bigger than this, we're better than this. I feel like call her or talk to her in person ... We just don't need to bully anyone. The look in her eye, she's just obviously going through it. I just don't think anyone deserves this. We should express everything to each other in person, however we feel.''

The lip kit mogul was responding to a video Kim Kardashian West posted to her millions of social media followers of herself, Khloe and their friend Malika Haqq slamming Jordyn for her actions.

Admitting she regretted posting it on social media, Kim said: ''I definitely can get petty sometimes. Kylie's right. I got caught up in the moment.''

Meanwhile, Khloe also confessed that nothing could ''repair'' her relationship with Tristan, who is the father of her daughter True.

During a family meeting, she told her mom, siblings and close pal Scott Disick: ''There's no amount of phone calls or apology text messages that is ever going to repair Tristan and my relationship.''

Following the fall out, Jordyn accused the world of ''bullying'' her.

She explained: ''My sister was bullied in school and I wanted to show her that I was bullied by the world. I understood for the first time what it's like being a black woman - in a just society, how we can be so disrespected.''