Kylie Jenner went to a school prom with a fan on Saturday (09.04.17) night.

The 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star gave pupils at Rio Americano High School in Sacramento, California, a shock over the weekend when she rocked up at their end-of-year event on the arm of Albert Ochoa after he reached out to her and asked her to be his date for the night following a rejection from another girl earlier on in the week.

The 19-year-old reality TV star flew to the premises on a private jet with her best friend Jordyn Woods and they both documented their ensembles on their Snapchat accounts.

The brunette beauty opted for a blush pink satin floor-length thigh-high split gown with an over-the shoulder detailing which she accompanied with a pair of block nude heels.

Once inside the venue, Kylie and Albert shared an intimate dance in front of all of his class mates and Jordyn before she agreed to meet everyone else on the lower level.

Albert's friend Humberto wrote on Twitter: ''Imagine rejecting a prom date & the guy that asked you takes Kylie. Shout out to Albert Choa for that comeback. (sic)''

The evening was captured by Albert's sister and she took to her Twitter account to share a series of short clips of them arm-in-arm and she wrote: ''TELL ME WHY MY BROTHER TOOK KYLIE JENNER TO PROM 2NIGHT !!!!!!! (sic)''

Kylie's surprise appearance at the school prom came just days after it was reported she and her boyfriend Tyga, 27, had decided to take a break from their relationship.

A source said previously: ''They tend to take little breaks all the time and then get back together. It's definitely possible they'll work things out again.''

The pair have split up and got back together a number of times in the past, most recently in July last year, when a source claimed they were happier than ever.