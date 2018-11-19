Kylie Jenner tried to get her baby daughter Stormi Webster to say ''Kylie Cosmetics'', but it backfired as the little on instead called for ''Dada''.
Kylie Jenner attempted to teach her baby daughter Stormi Webster how to say Kylie Cosmetics.
The 21-year-old beauty mogul shared a video of her nine-month-old daughter - whom she has with rapper Travis Scott - sat on the bed playing with one of her mother's make-up products, and when she tried to get her to say her brand's name, Stormi instead called out her ''Dada''.
In the cute clip posted on Instagram on Sunday (18.11.18), Kylie slowly said to her baby girl: ''Kylie Cosmetics.''
The little tot then mumbled until, she eventually said: ''Dada.''
Stormi then let out a little giggle as the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star replied: ''Dada?''
She captioned the post: ''trying to teach her some new words (sic)''
Kylie and Stormi are currently on the road with Travis on his 'Astroworld Tour', and during Saturday's (17.11.18) concert in Houston, Texas, he gave a shout out to his ''beautiful'' wife and daughter.
He told the crowd at his Astroworld Festival: ''My beautiful wife, she came out. My beautiful daughter, she's here too.''
The couple - who first started dating in April last year - aren't believed to be married yet, and the 26-year-old star later softened the word wife by adding a ''y''.
Alongside a series of black and white photos of the 'Goosebumps' rapper holding his baby daughter, the reality star wrote: ''only the people around you really know how hard you work. i love to watch you make all your dreams come true. your first festival. we're so proud of you. we love you'', to which he replied: ''I love u wifey. (sic)''
Travis is fulfilling his ''life goal'' by having his girlfriend and daughter on tour with him.
He said recently: ''I keep Stormi on the road, she's got her own dressing room vibe, got her own bus vibe. [My] life goal [is having her be] a part of what I'm living.
''It's so hard, because I grew up in a different household where I never had a nanny or nothing like that - my parents were never on a tour - so being able to do that and figure it out at 26, it's like hard, but when you're going through it, it's like, 'Oh this is dope.'''
