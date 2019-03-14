Kylie Jenner ate a ''magnitude'' of food when she was pregnant.

The 21-year-old reality star - who previously admitted she gained 40lbs while carrying her daughter Stormi, now 13 months - didn't have any ''weird'' cravings but she indulged in a lot of sweet treats while expecting.

She admitted: ''[When I was pregnant] I ate lot of Eggos (waffles) - and if you know me, I hate Eggos, always have.

''But when I was pregnant, I was like mmm! I ate like three a day.

''I just ate like a magnitude of food - so much, so much food. And, I was having a girl, and they say when you're having a girl, you crave more, like, sweets vs. salty, and that was true for me. Like, a lot of Krispy Kremes, a lot of sweets. Nothing weird or crazy, but just really sweet things - ice cream, just whatever I wanted.''

The 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star - who has Stormi with partner Travis Scott - admitted she's changed her eating habits in recent months in order to return to her naturally-slender frame.

Asked during an Instagram Live session how she ''got a flat tummy again'', she said: ''Honestly, it's all about diet for me.

''I'm naturally just a really skinny person...like [sister] Kendall Jenner, but not like Kendall - she's naturally like, model status.

''But, yeah, I always had a really flat stomach, but I never felt it went back to before Stormi until recently. And I feel like it has a lot to do with diet. Like, I really eat very crazy usually, like whatever I want - pizza, pasta, a lot of diary, and I just kind of cut that all out, and have just been eating better, and I feel like that's the trick for me, personally.''

But Kylie admitted it has taken her a lot of time to feel back to her normal self again.

She added: ''And I also think after a child, it really does take just as long to get your body back as it did to create a child. Because, I heard that from a lot of people. Like, it takes a full year...it really does, it really does. I definitely feel back to myself again.''