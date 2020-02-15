Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are reportedly ''working on getting back together''.

The 22-year-old reality star and the 'Sicko Mode' hitmaker - who have two-year-old daughter Stormi together - split in October 2019, but they have remained close for the sake of their daughter and are now believed to be working through their differences in the hopes of one day rekindling their romance.

A source said: ''Everyone around Kylie and Travis is rallying for these two. They are coparenting and hanging out more and more, working on getting back together.''

Kylie and Travis, 27, are currently focusing on co-parenting their daughter, and have been keeping their relationship status ''low-key and to themselves'' for the time being.

A second insider added to Us Weekly magazine: ''Kylie and Travis coparent great together and those close to them are hopeful that they officially get back together, but Kylie and Travis are doing their thing and trying to keep their current relationship status low-key and to themselves at the moment.''

Meanwhile, the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star recently dismissed romance rumours between herself and Travis, as she said she's currently just ''best friends'' with the rapper.

She explained: ''We have such a great relationship. We're like best friends.

''We both love Stormi and want what's best for her. We stay connected and coordinated.

''I think about [my parents] in situations with Stormi, what they would do. They were very hands-on with me, and I want the same for Stormi.''

But when the couple split, sources claimed it wasn't a ''full breakup'', as the pair are reportedly known for having brief breaks throughout their relationship.

A source said at the time: ''Kylie and Travis have been on and off at various times throughout their relationship. Kylie still loves Travis and this isn't considered a full breakup to either of them.''