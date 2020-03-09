Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott aren't ready to put a label on their romance.

The 22-year-old make-up mogul and Travis, 27 - who have a two-year-old daughter called Stormi together - have reportedly rekindled their romance, but the celebrity duo remain reluctant to put a title on their relationship, according to TMZ.

Kylie and Travis first started dating back in 2017, but split in October last year.

Since then, Kylie and the rap star have continued to be romantically linked to each other - but an insider has suggested they've both actually benefited from the time they've spent apart, and they're now keen to take slow steps forward.

Elsewhere, an insider has claimed that Kylie and Travis have actually been dating ''for about a month''.

The celebrity couple never lost the ''love and respect'' they have for one another, in spite of their high-profile split.

The source recently said: ''The couple has always had love and respect for one another but took a break last year because they both had so much going on. They couldn't fully focus on what it took to make the relationship work.

''Kylie exploded in the make-up world and was busy making a billion dollar business and Travis was on tour and working on music.''

One of the reasons the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star and Travis initially split was because their hectic work schedules were putting a strain on their relationship.

And although they both continue to be committed to their professional lives, they are desperate to make their romance work, and are ''happy to have their family back together''.

The insider added: ''Although things haven't slowed down much for the duo, they're better able to handle it at the end of the day - the couple is happy to have their family back together.''