Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott were ''flirty'' over the Thanksgiving holiday.

The 22-year-old make-up mogul and Travis - whose daughter, Stormi, was born in February 2018 - reunited over the holiday period and although they've not yet rekindled their romance, the high-profile duo still remain on ''good terms''.

A source told 'Entertainment Tonight': ''The couple has always been on good terms and Stormi is their main priority. Although the duo is spending time together and have been flirty, they're not back together officially.''

However, the people around Kylie and Travis are seemingly hopeful that the celebrity duo with reignite their much-discussed romance in the near future.

The insider shared: ''Everyone around them is hopeful they will work it out.''

The former couple came together for the annual holiday, with Travis being invited by Kylie's family on a trip to Palm Springs.

A source recently said: ''They all stuck together at one table before Khloe [Kardashian] went over to join her friends for a game.

''Kylie and Travis then got up together and got drinks. They were strolling slowly, watching some of the table games, and were followed by Kylie's security.''

The brunette beauty - who previously dated rap star Tyga - and Travis split in October, but rumours have subsequently suggested that the high-profile duo may be about to rekindle their romance.

The eyewitness added: ''They seemed very close. There was no PDA or anything romantic, but they seemed happy to be together. They whispered in each other's ears a lot and laughed.

''They were having a good time. They all headed back to Kris's house for the night.''