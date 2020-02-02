Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott hosted the second 'Stormi World' celebration to mark their daughter's birthday on Saturday (01.02.20).

The former couple - who split in September 2019 - were in good spirits as they joined forces to put on the extravagant bash for Stormi's second birthday.

The pair put on 'Stormi World: 2 is Better Than 1' after last year's inaugural party themed around the tot's rapper father's 'Astroworld' LP.

The entrance to the amusement park, which sees guests enter via the mouth of a giant inflatable Stormi, was erected once again.

Once inside the park, guests - which included John Legend, his wife Chrissy Teigen and their three-year-old daughter Luna, singer Rosalia and Kylie's mom Kris Jenner - were given maps to navigate 'Stormi World, 'Frozen World' and 'Trolls World'.

All of the rides, merchandise and Stormi's cake and many other items had 'Stormi World' emblazoned across them.

In a clip shared on Kylie's half sister Khloe Kardashian's Instagram Stories, Stormi's mom could be seen singing Happy Birthday to her little girl as Travis held her in his arms.

Earlier in the day, Kylie admitted her life ''changed forever'' when she welcomed her baby girl into the world.

The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star wrote on Instagram: ''And just like that she's two ... happy birthday to my Stormi. February 1st 4:43pm the moment my life changed forever. We were meant for each other stormiloo (sic)''

And Stormi's grandmother Kris admitted she has ''cherished'' every moment with the little girl.

The momager shared in a post: ''Happy second birthday to my beautiful precious Stormi! You are such a bright light and so full of joy and song. Your smile and energy lights up a room ...

''I cherish every moment we spend together, what a blessing you are!! You are such a huge part of my heart and I love you to the moon and back!!!!! Xoxo Lovey #HappyBirthdayStormi (sic)''