Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are ''taking space apart''.

The couple - who have 19-month-old daughter Stormi together - have not agreed to a ''firm split'' but are on a break from their two-and-a-half year relationship following a series of rows.

A source told E! News: ''Kylie and Travis aren't officially calling it quits on their relationship, but are taking space apart.

''It's not a firm split. They've been fighting again, but have still seen each other within this last month.

''They fight over ridiculous things and Kylie can be very skeptical about Travis. Travis has been stressed with dropping new music.''

According to the insider, the pair are staying in separate houses but are in regular contact for the sake of their daughter.

The source added: ''Travis has been staying at his house in Beverly Hills and Kylie has been allowing him to see Stormi. She would never take that away from him.''

Despite the split, the 22-year-old beauty mogul hasn't been too upset and enjoyed partying without the 'Sicko Mode' rapper at Justin and Hailey Bieber's second wedding on Monday (30.09.19), where she celebrated with her mother Kris Jenner, sister Kendall Jenner, and friends including Jaden Smith.

A source said: ''Kylie had a glass of champagne in her hand and was dancing with Stormi on the dance floor at one point.

''Kris was holding her a lot of the night. Kylie also had a cocktail drink at her table in front of her.''

Kylie and Travis, 28, haven't been seen together in public since the premiere of the rapper's documentary, 'Look Mom, I Can Fly', in Santa Monica on 27 August.

And while the 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star is a prolific social media user, she hasn't posted anything with Travis since 10 September.