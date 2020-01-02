Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott spent New Year's Eve (31.12.19) apart.

The 22-year-old reality TV star and Travis, 27, have recently spent lots of time together, fuelling rumours that they're set to rekindle their romance in 2020 - but Kylie and Travis spent the landmark occasion in separate locations, with Kylie counting down to 2020 at the restaurant Delilah in Los Angeles.

A source told E! News: ''At midnight, she counted down with her friends and they all took videos on their phone. Kylie was in great spirits and looked like she had a fun single girls night with friends.

''She kissed her friends on the cheek at midnight - but that was her only midnight kiss.''

Kylie appeared to be in a ''very celebratory mood'', according to an eyewitness, who confirmed she was joined at the bash by her pals Yris Palmer and Zack Bia.

By contrast, Travis spent the last day of the year with The Weeknd, who held a lavish party at his home in Beverly Hills.

Meanwhile, Travis recently confessed that his daughter is his ''best friend''.

The 27-year-old rap star - who has 23-month-old daughter Stormi with Kylie - explained that being a father is ''better'' than he ever imagined it would be, as the tot ''inspires'' him every day.

He said: ''I've been spending time with my family and with my daughter, Stormi. Being a dad is better than what I thought it would be.

''She's like my best friend. She makes life a little bit easier. She just inspires me and she surprises me every day with how she's thinking. It's so crazy. Her mom and I came up with the name Stormi together.''