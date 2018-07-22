Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have been spending a romantic weekend in Europe.

The 20-year-old reality star and the 'Butterfly Effect' rapper - who welcomed their first daughter Stormi into the world five months ago - jetted off to Lisbon, Portugal, together on Friday (20.07.18) before carrying on to Paris the following day for a romantic weekend away.

Travis was performing at the Super Bock Super Rock music festival in the Portuguese capital - which the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star also attended - and then took to the stage in the French city on Saturday (21.07.18) as part of Lollapalooza Paris 2018.

It is unknown whether or not Stormi was with them on their trip, but the couple did post several pictures of themselves together and the sights they saw on their getaway, including a video of the Eiffel Tower lit up at night and of a gourmet cheeseburger meal.

The romantic break comes after a source claimed the couple - who have been together since April 2017 - made a pact which states they won't spend more than a couple of days away from each other.

The insider revealed: ''Travis and Kylie took Stormi to the beach and hung out together while relaxing as a family before Travis started working hardcore on his album. The couple are really good about managing their schedules and have only had a few days away from each other at a time ever since Stormi was born.''

It was also revealed that the 'Life of Kylie' star and her 26-year-old beau have tried really hard to build a ''great'' relationship and a family.

A source explained: ''Kylie and Travis are very much obsessed with the family they have created and are in a really great place in their relationship. Kylie is very supportive of Travis' music and [making] sure he has a work/family balance with her and Stormi. Kylie plans on attending several of Travis' upcoming concerts with Stormi and wants to make sure the family is together as one unit as much as possible.''