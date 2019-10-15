Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are ''great at co-parenting'' their daughter Stormi.

The 22-year-old make-up mogul and the 28-year-old rapper recently ended their two-and-a-half year relationship but the pair are determined to remain close for the sake of their 20-month-old daughter.

A source told Entertainment Tonight: ''They were still on a break but are great at co-parenting Stormi.

''Since Travis has some shows and is traveling, Kylie has Stormi more [often], but Travis is always in touch with her when he's on the road.

''Kylie and Travis are both young, but they are very mature and have been handling parenting post breakup really well. Kylie and Travis don't want any drama, and are on the same page of keeping Stormi happy.''

Meanwhile, it was recently claimed that part of the reason Travis and Kylie decided to call off their romance was over differing views on whether or not to expand their family.

A source said: ''[Kylie] wanted to have a second baby [but Travis] did not.''

Friends of the pair are convinced they will ''get back together'' eventually, but for now are spending time apart as they both have ''different lifestyles'', and need to work out how to make things work.

The insider added: ''They are very, very in love, but she's 22, and her whole life is Stormi and her business and her family. She's not wanting to be a normal rapper's wife. He's still young and at the recording studio late. She usually goes to bed early. They have different lifestyles.

''During the day, she is all about Stormi. Kylie is young with endless energy. She has help, but she also loves being a mom. She is very involved with Stormi. She always seems the happiest when she is with her daughter.''