Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are planning a family vacation.

The 21-year-old make-up mogul and the 27-year-old rapper - who have daughter Stormi Webster, 13 months, together - are hoping for a getaway with the tot once Travis gets a break from his 'Astroworld' tour next week.

TMZ reports that the pair want a ''family trip with no distractions''.

Travis was recently forced to deny claims he had cheated on Kylie, after he axed one of his tour dates due to illness.

His representative said: ''Travis Scott vehemently denies he cheated on Kylie. It is not true. He did not cheat. He cancelled one show tonight because he is under the weather.''

Sources close to the pair previously told PEOPLE that Kylie had been having a ''rough week'' after her former best friend Jordyn Woods was accused of hooking up with Khloe Kardashian's ex-partner Tristan Thompson and she then had an ''argument'' with Travis.

An insider told PEOPLE: ''Kylie had a rough week. She is still devastated about Jordyn and had an argument with Travis after she checked his phone and saw something that she didn't like. Travis says he didn't cheat.''

Meanwhile, Kylie recently revealed she has enjoyed motherhood so much she definitely wants to increase her brood in the future.

She said: ''I do want more kids but I do not have any plans in the near future to have children right now.''

The beauty mogul went on to explain that she won't be featuring her daughter on her family's hit reality show 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' until she's old enough to choose whether she wants to be part of the show.

She said: ''I am going to wait until she is old enough to make that decision for herself.''