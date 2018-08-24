Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have reportedly been discussing marriage.

The 21-year-old businesswoman and Travis, 26 - who are parents to six-month-old daughter Stormi - have become ''inseparable'' over recent months and although they're in no rush to tie the knot, the loved-up duo are already planning for their long-term future together.

A source explained: ''Kylie and Travis have been inseparable lately, and their love for Stormi just seems to bring them closer every day.''

Kylie was previously involved in a turbulent relationship with rap star Tyga, but her mother Kris Jenner is thrilled to see the brunette beauty settle down with Travis.

The insider told 'Entertainment Tonight': ''When Kris sees Kylie and Travis together, she's convinced they're on the right path.

''At first she worried about Kylie starting a family so young because she felt she had no say. Kris knows Kylie does what Kylie wants, so Kris just had to hope for the best.''

Travis is also popular among Kylie's sisters, who have given their relationship their seal of approval.

The source added: ''Kim, Khloe and Kourtney are pleasantly surprised by how involved Travis has become in his daughter's life. They know he has a huge career, but he is clearly taking the time to be there for both Kylie and Stormi.''

Kylie has made a concerted effort to keep her relationship with Travis low-key.

She previously explained that the privacy has allowed their romance to flourish.

The reality TV star said: ''Like, if we were in LA, I feel like it would've been way different. Everything happened for a reason.

''We weren't going out as 'Kylie and Trav.' We would just be in Cleveland, walking the street for hours. We would go on walks, and no one would bother us.''