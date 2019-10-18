Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott were a ''great team'' during a spooky Halloween themed outing with their daughter Stormi.

The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star and the 28-year-old rapper split earlier this month but have remained amicable and have been a formidable duo when it comes to co-parenting their 20-month-old daughter.

And during a trip to the immersive Halloween-themed jack-o'-lantern experience Nights of the Jack on Thursday (17.10.19), the pair were seen being ''extremely attentive'' to their tot.

One onlooker told People magazine: ''[Kylie and Travis] were such a great team. They were very involved with Stormi, taking turns rolling her around in a pink, Ariel-themed stroller. They were extremely attentive and had their eyes on her at all times.''

The 22-year-old reality star and Travis were joined for the evening by Kylie's sister Kourtney Kardashians, who also brought two of her three children, seven-year-old Penelope, and four-year-old Reign. Mason, nine, was not with them.

Meanwhile, it was recently claimed Kylie is ready to start dating again, as she's reportedly asked her friends to set her up with a new man.

A source said: ''Kylie's life is so gilded, she never meets men.

''It's not like she goes out to clubs - she doesn't even go to the supermarket or to a public gym - so it's difficult for her to meet someone new.

''Everywhere she goes, she has security and a reality TV crew surrounding her. And although she gets a lot of offers on Instagram, how does she know who they are and if they just want to date her for fame and money? So she's asking friends if they know anyone who's her type and who might like her.''