Kylie Jenner and boyfriend Travis Scott have got matching tattoos.

The 19-year-old television personality has only been dating the 25-year-old rapper for a few months, following her split from her ex-boyfriend Tyga in April this year, but they have already decided to take their relationship to the next step by getting the same butterfly body art inked on their ankles.

The 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star shared a picture of the black etching on her right foot on her Snapchat account on Monday (12.06.17).

And the 'Whole Lotta Lovin' hitmaker, who already boasts a large collection of tattoos over his body, also shared a picture of the inking on his left foot on his social media site.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder and Travis are believed to have sparked up a romance at this year's Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, where they were spotted cosying up to one another.

And in recent weeks the couple have been spotted cuddling up in public, but the raven-haired beauty welcomes the constant display of affection because she wants her boyfriend to be ''obsessed'' with her.

Speaking previously, she said: ''I hope the person I'm dating is obsessed with me.

''I don't want to look back and regret not being a teenager. I'm just really living my life.''

Meanwhile, Kylie has landed her own spin-off show 'The Life of Kylie', which is set to air on E! in August this year.

And Kylie believes her upcoming programme will allow the public to know who she ''really'' is.

She said: ''For so long, I've been putting on this different persona to the world. When you grow up on camera, everybody feels like they know you.

''There's two sides of me. There's an image that I feel constantly pressured to keep up with and then there's who I really am. That's who I want you guys to get to know.''