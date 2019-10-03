Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott ''fell out of love''.

It was revealed earlier this week the pair - who have 19-month-old daughter Stormi together - are ''taking a break'' from their relationship but insiders insist their split wasn't a result of any major incident, they just simply drifted apart.

Sources told TMZ the couple had enjoyed a lengthy ''honeymoon phase'' of vacations and the 27-year-old rapper's 'Astroworld' tour but after the 'Sicko Mode' hitmaker's concert dates ended and they returned from the 22-year-old beauty mogul's birthday vacation, the reality of life set in and things began to feel different.

According to the insider, Kylie and Travis tried to make it work between them but just couldn't get back to the way things were.

Although Travis has moved out of the 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star's home, the pair have reportedly vowed not to let the end of their relationship impact on their daughter and will continue to put the needs of the toddler first.

An insider said recently: ''They have split for now and are living apart. Travis moved out a couple of weeks ago and lives at his own house. Stormi will continue to live with Kylie. They are both great parents and will co-parent. They don't want their split to affect Stormi too much. As soon as they felt they couldn't figure out their issues, they decided to separate so their disagreements won't affect Stormi.''

The news of the split will come as a shock to their fans because only recently, Kylie heaped praise on her boyfriend for showing her she can be both ''sexy'' and a ''badass mum'' at the same time.

She said: ''You remind me that motherhood and sexuality can coexist, and just because you embrace your sexuality doesn't mean you have loose morals or you're not a good mother.

''You can be sexy and still be a badass mum.

''We think the same and have the same goals and passions in life. Besides the fact that we have good chemistry, we have a lot of fun together. You're my best friend. Through all the ups and down that every relationship has, we evolve together through them and keep getting stronger.''