Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are co-parenting this Christmas.

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star may have gone their separate ways but they will reunite in Los Angeles as a family for the festive period for the sake of Stormi, 22 months.

Now Stormi is older, she understands more about the holiday and the former couple - who have been hit by rumours they are back together, although a source insists that is not the case - want to make it extra special, TMZ reports.

Kylie and Travis recently reunited with each other over Thanksgiving.

An insider said at the time: ''They all stuck together at one table before Khloe [Kardashian] went over to join her friends for a game. Kylie and Travis then got up together and got drinks. They were strolling slowly, watching some of the table games, and were followed by Kylie's security.''

Kylie and Travis split in October - but rumours have subsequently suggested that the high-profile duo may be about to rekindle their romance.

The eyewitness added: ''They seemed very close. There was no PDA or anything romantic, but they seemed happy to be together. They whispered in each other's ears a lot and laughed. They were having a good time. They all headed back to Kris's house for the night.''

Meanwhile, a source recently claimed that Travis ''still loves'' Kylie.

Travis - who dated the brunette beauty for two years prior to their much-discussed split - shared: ''[He] feels that their relationship was too fast too soon.''He loves her, but he wanted to be able to live his life and travel and be with other people and not have to worry about always going back to his family.''