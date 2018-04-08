Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have been ''brought closer'' by their daughter.

The couple welcomed baby Stormi into the world in February and it has made the pair's relationship stronger.

A source told People magazine: ''Kylie and Travis are doing great. Stormi has definitely brought them closer. Travis seems very comfortable taking care of Stormi. He wants to spend more time with her now that she is a bit bigger; she is awake more and therefore more fun.''

Meanwhile, a source previously claimed Kylie and Travis have gone ''full circle'' since the birth of Stormi.

They shared: ''Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are currently in the best place they have ever been in their relationship. Things really came full circle once Stormi was born and they now have an unbreakable bond. Travis has been fully accepted into the family and everyone is in love with their little family they created.

''Travis has been helping a lot with Stormi and is obsessed with her. He helps a lot at night and makes sure Kylie is getting enough sleep, and likes to spoil Kylie with gifts so she knows she is still important.''

Kylie is busy ''focusing'' on getting her pre-pregnancy body back but Travis wants her to know he loves her body at all sizes.

A source said: ''Kylie is already starting to work out. She's focusing on getting her body back and also getting back to a comfortable weight aside from caring for Stormi. She wasn't the most comfortable while pregnant. She's super determined to get back to her pre-pregnancy body. Kylie wants to be a really hot young mom and is making sure that happens. She'll be flaunting her progress more and more.''