Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott partied together at an Oscars after party on Sunday (09.02.20).

The former couple - who have two-year-old daughter Stormi together - travelled in the same limousine to Jay Z and Beyonce's Chateau Marmont bash, along with her siblings Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian.

The 22-year-old beauty mogul shared videos of their antics on her Instagram Stories.

Travis was seen rolling a roll-up cigarette in one clip, which was captioned: ''It be your own family sometimes.''

It was recently reported that the pair - who split in October after two years together - have been spending more time together following their little girl's birthday party earlier this month, although they are not back together just yet.

A source said: ''They are very happy. It seems too early to say that they are officially back together, though.''

It's said the 27-year-old rapper is waiting for more ''commitment'' from Kylie before going official.

As well as joining forces to put on the second 'Stormi World' party for their little girl, the couple also took their daughter to Disneyland as a family.

Kylie recently insisted they get on ''great'' and always put Stormi first.

She said: ''We have such a great relationship. We're like best friends.

''We both love Stormi and want what's best for her. We stay connected and coordinated.

''I think about [my parents] in situations with Stormi, what they would do. They were very hands-on with me, and I want the same for Stormi.''

The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star also insisted she has no ''plan'' to have any more children in the near future but her friends have been putting ''pressure'' on for her to give Stormi a sibling.

She said: ''My friends all pressure me about it. They love Stormi. I definitely feel pressure to give her a sibling, but there's no plan.''