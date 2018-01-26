Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have no plans to get engaged.

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star is set to welcome a baby with the rapper but the pair have no plans to move their relationship to the next level.

A source told People magazine: ''There are no plans for them to get married or even engaged. It's not anything that Kylie seems to be focused on.''

Meanwhile, a source previously revealed that Kylie's social media blackout isn't a ''permanent thing'' and she is enjoying her time away from the spotlight whilst she prepares for the baby's arrival.

They said: ''Kylie has been chilling at home for the most part and just living her best life. She has really enjoyed this time away from the spotlight. It's the first time she can remember in her entire life not being followed by cameras and she's just trying to enjoy this privacy. She's definitely not going to deny that she's had a baby, or continue to evade questions about it all.

''This isn't a permanent thing. As soon as the baby is born, she will make an announcement and introduce the baby to her fans. She will also address the fact that she went ''dark'' on social media and in the public ... Yes, she will release a photo and yes, she will acknowledge the baby. She's excited to continue to be her authentic self, and that will soon mean being a mother and sharing that with her fans.''