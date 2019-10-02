Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are ''great'' co-parents.

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star split from the 'Astroworld' hitmaker earlier this week but their focus is on their daughter Stormi, 20 months.

A source told People magazine: ''They have split for now and are living apart. Travis moved out a couple of weeks ago and lives at his own house. Stormi will continue to live with Kylie. They are both great parents and will co-parent. They don't want their split to affect Stormi too much. As soon as they felt they couldn't figure out their issues, they decided to separate so their disagreements won't affect Stormi.''

It was previously revealed Kylie and Travis are ''taking space apart''.

An insider shared: ''Kylie and Travis aren't officially calling it quits on their relationship, but are taking space apart. It's not a firm split. They've been fighting again, but have still seen each other within this last month. They fight over ridiculous things and Kylie can be very sceptical about Travis. Travis has been stressed with dropping new music.

''Travis has been staying at his house in Beverly Hills and Kylie has been allowing him to see Stormi. She would never take that away from him.''

The news of the split will come as a shock to their fans because only recently, Kylie heaped praise on her boyfriend for showing her she can be both ''sexy'' and a ''bada** mum'' at the same time.

She said: ''You remind me that motherhood and sexuality can coexist, and just because you embrace your sexuality doesn't mean you have loose morals or you're not a good mother.

''You can be sexy and still be a bada** mum. We think the same and have the same goals and passions in life. Besides the fact that we have good chemistry, we have a lot of fun together. You're my best friend. Through all the ups and down that every relationship has, we evolve together through them and keep getting stronger.''