Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are ''best friends''.

The former couple ended their two-year relationship last October but still get on ''great'' and always put their two-year-old daughter Stormi first.

Kylie said: ''We have such a great relationship. We're like best friends.

''We both love Stormi and want what's best for her. We stay connected and coordinated.

''I think about [my parents] in situations with Stormi, what they would do. They were very hands-on with me, and I want the same for Stormi.''

The 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star insisted she has no ''plan'' to have any more children in the near future but her friends have been putting ''pressure'' on for her to give Stormi a sibling.

She said: ''My friends all pressure me about it. They love Stormi. I definitely feel pressure to give her a sibling, but there's no plan.''

The 22-year-old beauty worries about raising her daughter in the spotlight but never wants the tot to feel her life is ''normal'' for everyone.

She told the new issue of America's Harper's Bazaar magazine: ''I think about it a lot because the world is just so crazy now. Exposing her to all of the negativity that comes with the internet, I think about that too.

''I'm just trying my best, even though she's still little, to remind her how blessed we are and that this isn't normal, the way we live. It's just our life.

''People want to take pictures. I think she would feel differently if I was always covering her face like, 'Don't look!'''

Kylie is thankful her entire family are in the spotlight as they can all support one another and keep each other grounded.

She said: ''I think it's a rare situation when your entire family is in the same position as you. I think that has a lot to do with why we are still us.

''We all keep each other grounded. Kim [Kardashian West] or Khloe [Kardashian] or Kendall [Jenner] can't just start acting different one day.

''We all keep each other in check and support each other.

''I have their support, and I can always run to my mom or my dad or my sisters, and they all know what we're going through.''