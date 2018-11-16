Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian West are collaborating for a new make-up collection launching next week.

The half-sisters - who own Kylie Cosmetics and KKW Beauty respectively - previously joined forces for a cosmetics collection in 2017, and have now announced that ''part two'' is just around the corner, as they'll release a new joint collection in time for Black Friday on November 23.

Posting a professionally shot photo of the pair on her Instagram account on Thursday (15.11.18), 21-year-old Kylie wrote: ''KKW X KYLIE part 2... coming #BlackFriday to KylieCosmetics.com (sic)''

Kim, 38, uploaded another professional shot on her own account, and wrote: ''KKW X KYLIE 2 COMING TO kyliecosmetics.com BLACK FRIDAY (sic)''

The 'Life of Kylie' star had previously teased that another collection was on the way between the famous siblings, when she posted a throwback picture of herself and Kim on set from their first collaboration.

She wrote at the time: ''Who wants KKW X KYLIE round 2?''

The new joint range isn't the only thing being released by the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' stars this month either, as they will both be dropping new ranges of their own make-up.

Kylie is bringing out a new holiday collection on November 19, which is glow themed and snowflake-covered, including a 14-pan eyeshadow palette, and an eight-piece collection of mini lip colours.

Kim, meanwhile, is dropping a beauty kit called the Glam Bible on the same day as her collaboration with Kylie.

The Glam Bible includes a six-pan eyeshadow palette, eyeliner, a set of lashes, mascara, lip liner, two lipsticks, a gloss, blush, and highlighter for $150.

KKW Beauty will also release accessories on the same day, featuring blending sponges, a pencil sharpener, a powder puff, and a makeup tote.

As of the time of writing, it's unknown what will be in the KKW x Kylie collaboration.