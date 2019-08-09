Kylie Jenner and Khloe Kardashian knocked back tequila shots whilst filming a make-up tutorial.

The 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' stars tested the Lip Kit guru's upcoming Birthday Collection, The Money Collection, in Kylie's 'Get Ready With Me' vlog on her YouTube channel and despite being under the influence, they were impressed with their efforts.

As the 21-year-old beauty attempted to apply concealer, she said: ''I've honestly never done my make-up intoxicated, but I'm doing pretty good.''

The self-made billionaire and her 35-year-old half-sister - who has 15-month-old daughter True with ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson - were seen getting increasingly drunk on camera as a counter on the bottom of the screen counted how many shots they were taking.

Halfway through testing the new collection, Khloe complained: ''I have to wake up with my baby in the morning.''

Kylie had arrived at the studio carrying her own personalised pink bottle of Don Julio 1942 embellished in glitter with her name on it and the reality TV star admitted she'd predicted the shoot would be ''funny''.

A drunk Kylie said: ''I knew this was going to be funny but now that we're actually doing it this is hilarious.''

The two stars also made sure to call momager Kris Jenner and beg her to join in on the fun.

Although Kris declined the invitation and called them ''drunky monkeys'', her boyfriend Corey Gamble still made a cameo appearance.

By the end of the video, the pair had downed nine shots each.

Kylie's birthday collection drops on Saturday (10.08.19), the same day as her lavish 22nd birthday celebration in Capri, Italy.

For the occasion, Kylie - who has 16-month-old daughter Stormi with partner Travis Scott - has chartered the mega yacht Tranquility, which costs $1.2 million per week to rent.

However, the 3000-ft ship comes with 10 cabins, a sauna, a helipad, beauty salon, theater, steam room, jacuzzi, swimming pool and a 29-person cabin crew. .

Sofia Richie - who makes an appearance in the make-up video - is also expected be on the trip along with 36-year-old boyfriend Scott Disick, the former partner of Kylie's older half-sister Kourtney Kardashian.