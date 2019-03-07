Khloe Kardashian's ''happiness'' will decide whether or not Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods can repair their friendship.
The two former best friends aren't really speaking after Jordyn kissed Khloe's partner Tristan Thompson, and it's said their ''future'' as pals will be ''directly'' impacted by how the 'Life of Kylie' star's half-sister is feeling.
An insider told 'Entertainment Tonight': ''Kylie is still figuring out where Jordyn fits into her life, and the biggest reason is because Kylie wants to respect her sister, Khloe.
''Khloe was initially irate at Jordyn and wanted nothing to do with her ever again. However, Khloe is a forgiving person and she's just trying to see if she can get over being hurt by someone she considered a sister.
''It gets better for [Khloe] every day, but nothing more than accepting what happened at this point. Kylie loves Jordyn, but she loves her sister, Khloe, more and the future of the friendship is directly associated to Khloe's happiness.''
The report follows claims that Khloe is currently trying to figure out how to get Tristan involved in their daughter True's first birthday in April.
A source recently said: ''Khloé is figuring out how to get Tristan involved [in True's birthday]. She can't see how he can be around her family at a party, though. Everyone is just too upset with him.''
Although the couple are no longer together, sources have previously explained that Khloe won't be cutting Tristan out of True's life, because she wants her tot to have a relationship with both of her parents.
Another source previously claimed: ''She's very good at compartmentalising and at the end of the day, she wants True to have a happy relationship with both of her parents. She's not one to seek revenge or hold onto negativity.''
