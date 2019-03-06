Kylie Jenner has reportedly ''barely communicated'' with Jordyn Woods since her betrayal.

The two former best friends have fallen out after Jordyn kissed Kylie's sister Khloe Kardashian's partner Tristan Thompson at a party, and it's said the pair haven't cleared the air yet over the scandal.

As reported by TMZ, the two stars are yet to mend their friendship after the incident, and while they have texted each other, they still haven't made arrangements for the 21-year-old model to pick up her belonging from her pal's home.

Jordyn recently spoke out to give her side of the story, insisting her kiss with Tristan was a drunken mistake and a ''dumb move'' to make.

She said: ''I'm not thinking, 'I shouldn't be here'. That's my first step where I went wrong. I should have gone home after the party. I shouldn't even have been there.

''Never once was I giving him a lap dance, making out with him, sitting all over him. It's just - we're all together. We're in a group. Never once did we leave the public area to go to a bedroom, a bathroom - we're all in plain sight. It was a kiss on the lips, but no tongue kiss. No making out. I don't think he's wrong either because I allowed myself to be in that position. When alcohol is involved, people make dumb moves.''

Jordyn only she wishes she would have told Khloe and Kylie ''the truth from the beginning'' and now wants to do the best for Khloe.

Meanwhile, Khloe herself has recently spoken out and said her ex Tristan - with whom she has 10-month-old daughter True - was to blame.

She tweeted: ''This has been an awful week & I know everyone is sick of hearing about it all (as am I). I'm a rollercoaster of emotions & have said things I shouldn't have.

''Honestly, Tristan cheating on me & humiliating me, wasn't such a shock as the first time. What's been harder & more painful is being hurt by someone so close to me.

''Someone whom I love & treat like a little sister. But Jordyn is not to be blamed for the breakup of my family. This was Tristan's fault. I have to move on with my life & count my blessings, my family, my health, & my beautiful baby True. (sic)''