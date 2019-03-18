Kylie Jenner and her daughter Stormi are ''stuck like glue''.

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star has a very close bond with her 13-month-old daughter, who she shares with Travis Scott.

She wrote on Instagram: ''my baby is stuck to me like glue lately (sic)''

Meanwhile, the 21-year-old television personality previously revealed that her daughter ''chose her own name''.

She said: ''I felt it the whole time. Yeah, I feel like she chose her own name. Pretty much, I wanted - I looked up names, and I saw Storm, and I really liked that. But I wanted her to have an 'ie' at the end of her name like me, Kylie and Stormi. So it was that at first, and I would just call her - when I was pregnant, I used to call her Stormi when I would talk to her in my belly. And it just always felt right. I had one more name that I liked - I had two names that I honestly liked better than Stormi but when I had her, I felt like she chose her own name. And I just couldn't imagine any other name other than Stormi, so yeah.''

And Kylie had several names lined up for her tot, but won't share them because they're still up for consideration if she ever has another baby.

However, one name she will share is Rose, which she says she ''really liked'' but can't see herself bestowing the moniker on any future kids.

She added: ''One name I will tell you guys, because I don't think I'm ever going to name my daughter this [another daughter], but I wanted to name her Rose. I really liked that name. Shout out to everyone named Rose.''