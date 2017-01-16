Kylie Jenner always eats turkey sausages with egg fried rice for breakfast.

The 19-year-old 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star - who is currently dating 27-year-old rapper Tyga - has claimed she is ''pretty domestic'' because she ''seriously loves'' cooking, and will rustle up a feast made from protein and carbohydrates for her and her beau every day.

Speaking on her website thekyliejenner.com about her diet, the television personality said: ''I'm sure you guys can tell from my Snaps, but I'm pretty damn domestic. I seriously love being home and cooking for my friends and family, especially breakfast. I make the same meal every morning because it's amazing and it's T's favourite. He always asks for it! It's so easy, anyone can do it!!! (sic).''

The beauty mogul - who built up her beauty empire Kylie Cosmetics for two years before launching it in 2016 - has revealed only three ingredients are required for the early morning meal.

She explained: ''MY 3 MAIN INGREDIENTS: Jennie-O turkey breakfast sausage patties, Eggs, Pre-cooked rice.

''I cook the eggs and rice together in a pan (sometimes I add cheese too), and in a separate skillet I fry up the sausage with a little olive oil for about 13-15 minutes until it's well-done ... and voila! Seriously, that's it. If you want a little extra flavour, sprinkle some garlic powder on your sausage. Enjoy!!! (sic).''

Meanwhile, the teen entrepreneur has hinted she is working on a ''secret project'', and has teased the news on social media.

Alongside a string of pictures of the blonde beauty sporting a gold mini dress, which she has shared on her Instagram account, she wrote: ''#SecretProject (sic).''