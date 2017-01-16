Kylie Jenner has claimed she is ''pretty domestic'' and always eats turkey sausages with egg fried rice for breakfast, which she makes for her boyfriend Tyga.
Kylie Jenner always eats turkey sausages with egg fried rice for breakfast.
The 19-year-old 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star - who is currently dating 27-year-old rapper Tyga - has claimed she is ''pretty domestic'' because she ''seriously loves'' cooking, and will rustle up a feast made from protein and carbohydrates for her and her beau every day.
Speaking on her website thekyliejenner.com about her diet, the television personality said: ''I'm sure you guys can tell from my Snaps, but I'm pretty damn domestic. I seriously love being home and cooking for my friends and family, especially breakfast. I make the same meal every morning because it's amazing and it's T's favourite. He always asks for it! It's so easy, anyone can do it!!! (sic).''
The beauty mogul - who built up her beauty empire Kylie Cosmetics for two years before launching it in 2016 - has revealed only three ingredients are required for the early morning meal.
She explained: ''MY 3 MAIN INGREDIENTS: Jennie-O turkey breakfast sausage patties, Eggs, Pre-cooked rice.
''I cook the eggs and rice together in a pan (sometimes I add cheese too), and in a separate skillet I fry up the sausage with a little olive oil for about 13-15 minutes until it's well-done ... and voila! Seriously, that's it. If you want a little extra flavour, sprinkle some garlic powder on your sausage. Enjoy!!! (sic).''
Meanwhile, the teen entrepreneur has hinted she is working on a ''secret project'', and has teased the news on social media.
Alongside a string of pictures of the blonde beauty sporting a gold mini dress, which she has shared on her Instagram account, she wrote: ''#SecretProject (sic).''
The actor had an important goal after Paul Walker's death.
Trump's unexpected presidential election victory has caused U2 to re-think a number of their songs for their upcoming 14th album, they say.