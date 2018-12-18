Kylie Jenner says welcoming her daughter into the world has made 2018 her ''best'' year yet.

The 21-year-old reality star gave birth to her daughter Stormi - whom she has with boyfriend Travis Scott - on February 1 this year, and as the year draws to a close, the beauty has credited the tot with making sure her year has been ''unforgettable''.

In an Instagram post - which also thanked her fans for their continued support - the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star wrote: ''just thinking about how much i love each and every one of you. thank you for all the love and support this year. 2018 has been unforgettable thanks to you.. and having Stormi of course has made it the best. i can't wait for 2019 (sic)''

The lip kit mogul has been a doting mother since her daughter was born 10 months ago, and her best friend Jordyn Woods previously heaped praise on how well Kylie had been taking on motherhood.

Jordyn said: ''I think just people grow and evolve every day and when you become a parent you have to keep learning and it's an experience and I have just seen her blossom and mature, so it's nice.''

And Kylie believes motherhood has made her ''less selfish''.

She said previously: ''I think more about the future because of her. Every time I leave and I'm stressed about leaving her, I'm like, 'I'm doing it for you.' Everyone says you change completely when you become a mom, but I really feel the same, just better. So I don't know what really has completely changed my world, besides her, of course. But I feel like it's only gotten better. You're less selfish - and I actually enjoy changing diapers. It's really satisfying. To make her clean again. And I don't know, the whole thing is really ... it's like such an amazing experience.

''It's actually been the opposite for me. I feel like it's just been so amazing, and so much fun. I'm learning so much more about myself and life, and it's been such a great experience. Of course there's hard times and stuff ... even in the beginning, just not sleeping, the nights, like, baby blues ... and all the ups and downs. And also even when I'm here it was so hard to leave this morning. I'm like, 'I'll be right back, I'm so sorry, I have to leave!' and she doesn't even know what's going on. I think about her all the time, anywhere I am. I would rather be with her or wish she can come everywhere. I can't wait till she can come everywhere with me, because right when she's old enough I'll bring her everywhere.''