Kylie Jenner is releasing a new make-up line inspired by her baby daughter.

The 20-year-old make-up mogul has announced that her latest Kylie Cosmetics collection will be influenced by her daughter Stormi - who was born on February 1.

The brunette beauty took to her Instagram account to show excited fans the collection - something she worked on her throughout her ''entire pregnancy'' - which includes new shades of her iconic lipsticks along with other products themed around the name Stormi.

Before revealing the collection to her 104 million followers, Kylie said on her Instagram story: ''So, before I open up my newest collection, I just wanted to tell you guys a little bit of the background. I worked on this pretty much my entire pregnancy and right after we chose Stormi's name her name really inspired me, so I spent a lot of time on this collection and I put a lot of detail in it so I'll do my best to try and show you guys a few details.''

Kylie has ditched her signature packaging for this collection and has embossed the new products with lightening strikes as a nod to her daughter's unconventional name.

Along with a brand new matte formula of her sold-out lipsticks, she also revealed some more quirky and colourful products, including blue shimmer eye shadow and yellow creme eyeliner, seemingly embracing this new chapter of her life by experimenting with new shades.

Kylie has also released two new palettes with names that appear to be another tribute to her daughter, calling them 'calm before the storm' and 'eye of the storm'.

Other product names also include 'whirl wind', 'sweet storm', 'moon and back' and 'destiny', which could all allude to her pregnancy, which was a source of speculation for months.