Kylie Jenner is launching a new Kylie Cosmetics collection inspired by her sister Kourtney Kardashian.

The 20-year-old beauty mogul has collaborated with older siblings Kim Kardashian West, 37 and Khloe Kardashian, 33, in the past and last night (18.04.18) took to her Instagram Stories to announce the upcoming collaboration with her eldest sister.

Captioning the first photo showing a sneak peak of the holographic packaging on the three pressed-pigment powder palettes, she said: ''Kourt x Kylie collab coming. You ready?! [sic]''

The collection features three eyeshadow palettes each with four pigmented colours, one with striking metallics, one warm brown-toned quad and a third with cool berry tones as well as three lipsticks inspired by Kourtney's ''go-to'' pink, nude and red shades.

Kourtney is known in her family for being extremely health conscious and she and her kids live a famously gluten and dairy-free diet, so it was fitting for one of the eyeshadow shades to be called ''gluten free'' as an ode to her minimal lifestyle.

The 39-year-old 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star celebrated her birthday (18.04.18) and Kylie paid a sweet tribute by sharing the collection's campaign images with eager fans boasting about ''how much fun'' they had working together and showcasing the sisters wearing the same bold ''Rad'' lipstick shade from the range.

Kylie wrote: ''HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO THE QUEEN! so excited to announce the KOURT X KYLIE collaboration. this collection gives me so much lifeeeee! 3 mini palettes & 3 of Kourtney's signature lippies launching 4/24! collaborating with you was so much fun! I love you! Check out my stories to see our collab @kyliecosmetics p.s. we are both wearing one of her new shades RAD in this pic! [sic]''

The full collection launches April 24 on KylieCosmetics.com.