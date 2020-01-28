Kylie Jenner remembers Kobe Bryan's late pilot and reveals she used to fly on the helicopter that crashed over the weekend.

The 22-year-old reality TV star has opened up after the horrific crash which claimed the life of the basketball legend, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven other people, including pilot Ara Zobayan.

Sharing an emotional tribute to the victims on her Instagram Story, Kylie wrote: ''Rest in peace.. and prayers to these families. i still can't believe this.

''that was the helicopter i would fly on from time to time with that pilot, Ara. he was such a nice man. hold you loved ones close (sic)''

Kobe and Gianna were believed to be travelling to the Mamba Academy for a basketball practice when his private helicopter crashed, killing everyone on board.

Kanye West - who has married to Kylie's half-sister Kim Kardashian West - held a special midnight Sunday Service to pay tribute to the late NBA superstar.

According to a video that was shared online, Kanye's service saw him freestyle to the crowd in a rap dedicated to Kobe, in which he said he ''broke down'' after hearing the tragic news.

He rapped: ''I was driving home / They was leaving your jersey on the freeway. And I just broke down, broke down, broke down.''

Chance The Rapper was also present at the service, and performed a stripped down version of Kanye's 'Ultralight Beam' in honour of Kobe.

Part of the song reads: ''When they come for you, I will shield your name / I will field their questions, I will feel your pain / No one can judge.''

Gospel singer Kirk Franklin led the choir in a few traditional gospel songs, as well as a moving rendition of Journey hit 'Don't Stop Believing' with modified lyrics.

They sang: ''When hurt brings you to your knees / Just call on Him, he'll give you ease. He'll surround you with his love / It goes on, and on, and on, and on.''

Kim also expressed her sadness as she sent her love to Kobe's wife Vanessa and their three other daughters, 17-year-old Natalia, three-year-old Bianka, and seven-month-old Capri.

She tweeted: ''My heart is so heavy. No one should ever experience what the families involved are going through. This has affected us all so much but I cannot begin to imagine what Vanessa is feeling losing her husband and her baby girl. I cry just thinking about it.''