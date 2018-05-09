Kris Jenner ''hacked'' Kylie Cosmetics' social media page to announce her collaboration with her daughter's brand.

The 62-year-old matriarch will release her collaboration with Kylie Jenner on May 13 - which is Mother's Day in the US - and treated fans to a sneak preview on Tuesday (08.05.18).

Kris changed the Kylie Cosmetics' Instagam account name to Kris Cosmetics and swapped the account photo to a glamorous picture of herself wearing fur and dark shades.

She wrote on Instagram: ''I'm taking over... sorry Kylie @kriscosmetics #MothersDay (sic)''

And 20-year-old Kylie joked on her Instagram Story: ''@kyliecosmetics is hacked.''

And on the brand's Twitter account - which was also changed to Kris Cosmetics - the momager posted: ''Hey guys.. it's me! and oh, my collection drops on Mother's Day.(sic)''

A video was then posted on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook featuring the 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star pulling up to a studio in a Rolls Royce, walking to a door with Kylie's name on it, which she then crossed out with a red marker, before settling down on a white chair, where she took off her shades and winked.

Kylie and Kris later previewed some of the products on Instagram Story, with bold Kris-inspired packaging and

names for lipsticks and eyeshadows including 'The Middle Finger' and 'Your Sister Is Going To Jail'.

This isn't the first time Kylie has collaborated with one of her family members on a collection for her popular cosmetics line.

Last month, she teamed up with oldest sister Kourtney Kardashian for a collection honouring her half-sibling's 39th birthday.

Almost a year before that, Kylie and Kim Kardashian West launched four nude lip kits and bronzing palettes under the banner KKWxKYLIE.

And in November 2016, Kylie and Khloé Kardashian issued the Koko Kollection of three matte liquid lipsticks and a lip gloss as part of the Koko Kollection.

However, Kylie hasn't yet worked with her model sister Kendall Jenner - with whom she shares the eponymous Kendall + Kylie clothing label - on a cosmetics collection.