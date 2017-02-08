Kendall and Kylie Jenner have teased a new collection for Kendall + Kylie is ''coming soon''.

The 21-year-old and 19-year-old sisters launched their first collection under the eponymous label in 2015 with Topshop, and the pair have revealed they have been working on another line Drop One on social media.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder shared a string of images on her Instagram account of her from the campaign, and she is believed to be sporting garments from the upcoming range.

Alongside a picture of Kylie wearing a black bustier and grey ruched trousers, whilst her raven-haired tresses are styled in a sleek straight crop, she wrote: ''DropOne @kendallandkylie Coming Soon (sic).''

And Kendall has also shared an image from the campaign of her laying back on a chair whilst wearing a white ribbed top, jeans and clear perspex heeled shoes.

She also captioned the post: ''DropOne @kendallandkylie coming soon (sic).''

However, the 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' stars have yet to divulge any further details about the upcoming capsule, including when it will be available to buy.

Meanwhile, Kylie - who is currently dating 'Rack City' rapper Tyga, who has four-year-old son King Cairo with his former partner Blac Chyna - is set for a busy month, as she has recently launched an exclusive Valentine's Collection make-up collection under her beauty empire, which has since been re-stocked, and is also set to open her second pop-up store for The Kylie Shop in New York.

The television personality announced the news on social media with a picture of her name, which was intersected with the site location, on her Instagram account.

She captioned the post: ''Kylie Pop Up.. coming for you in February NYC @thekylieshop (sic).''

This news comes after the teen entrepreneur unveiled a temporary store for her clothing and accessories label, which was also stocked with Kylie Cosmetics beauty products, in Westfield Topanga Mall in California last year.